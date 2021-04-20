Ashtyn Berry named Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year

According to W.R. Odell Elementary School Principal Dr. Sandy Ward, “Ms. Berry is a dedicated educator. She works to meet the individual needs of all of her students. Ms. Berry is a wonderful teammate and colleague. She consistently shares quality resources and strategies that all educators could use. She believes that every student’s culture should be embraced and celebrated! This year, Ms. Berry virtually welcomed all of her students’ families into her virtual classroom to share their customs and traditions. Ms. Berry also works to nurture the social and emotional needs of her students. Her calming presence allows students to feel valued and at ease in her classroom, which encourages students to do their best work. We are truly blessed to have Ms. Berry as part of the Odell Community!”