A lot to look forward to for race fans as SRX Racing gets ready to drop the green flag

“They are all pretty competitive,” said SRX play by play announcer Allen Bestwick. “You put them in a race car, they want to win. Whether it’s a race back to the hotel at the end of the day, they want to win. Put them all in cars that take out a lot of the things that are out of their control, even better. The engineering is level. The pit crews are not a factor. How much budget one team has vs another is not a factor. It’s all about the steering wheel and the pedals and the guy behind the wheel. I think that’s the appeal.”