A lot to look forward to for race fans as SRX Racing gets ready to drop the green flag

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - What will be the appeal to this new racing series called the Superstar Racing Experience or SRX? It could be 3 major things.
First, a big complaint for race fans these days is the lack of personalities in the sports, but SRX is confident they have the cure.
“We’re not going to be filtered,” said SRX driver and 17 time winner on the Trans-Am Series Willy T. Ribbs. “Not with that mic on inside the race car, we won’t be filtered. So there’s going to be some beeps, 7 second delays, but that’s part of the show. People want real.”
“People want to see personalities,” said SRX co-founder Ray Evernham. “People want to see machines but they want to know about these guys. We are going to tell the fans about what these guys have been doing since they were superstars and active in the sport full time. Our guys have got interesting stories.”
The cast of characters climbing into the cars each week will be full of personality. Guys from the open wheel circuit like Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, and Marco Andretti to former NASCAR stars like Michael Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Greg Bifflie and Tony Stewart who is also a co-founder of SRX.
But this series will feature some up and comers like Ernie Francis, who at the age of 23 is already the winningest driver in Trans-Am Series history.
A part of the up and coming drivers will include some “all-star amateurs” to run at select tracks. A way to shine a light on the next potential great drivers like Doug Coby, Brian Brown, Bobby Santos III, Kody Swanson, and Haillie Deegan.
An interesting mix of talent both young and old and all will be on the same playing field.
Every SRX car is the same. No driver will have a competitive advantage. It’s just man and machine and may the best driver win.
“I am a little nervous about Tracy, Stewart, and Willy T getting together and tearing up some stuff,” said Evernham.
A valid concern for Evernham as all 6 races this year will be run on short tracks. So there will be nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.
“Hopefully we aren’t tearing a lot of these cars up, but I have a feeling the cars are going to have marks on them each week,” said Stewart. “It’s short track racing and we are going to lean on each other. It’s not going to be your normal IROC race that you saw where guys were either wrecked and tore up or not touching each other at all. We’re going to leaning on each other in these cars.”
“They are all pretty competitive,” said SRX play by play announcer Allen Bestwick. “You put them in a race car, they want to win. Whether it’s a race back to the hotel at the end of the day, they want to win. Put them all in cars that take out a lot of the things that are out of their control, even better. The engineering is level. The pit crews are not a factor. How much budget one team has vs another is not a factor. It’s all about the steering wheel and the pedals and the guy behind the wheel. I think that’s the appeal.”
Personality and action on the track will be a big part of the draw to SRX but the final piece may be the race format when it comes to how it is broadcast. CBS Sports will produce these races in a 2 hour window.
“Two hours, six weeks, DONE... leave them wanting more,” said Bestwick. “You’re going to want to hear more stories about Helio Castroneves. You’re going to want to hear more from Tony Stewart. It’s 2 hours and we know it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll make the best of every minute of those 2 hours to maximize the fun.”
The first race of this inaugural season will be June 12th at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.
