‘Like reliving the whole thing’: Mom of Jonathan Ferrell says Chauvin trial brings back memories of son’s death

By Brandon Hamilton | April 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As jurors deliberate in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the weeks of testimony have brought back memories for the family of Jonathan Ferrell.

Ferrell’s mother, Georgia, says watching the trial is deja vu all over again.

“Like reliving the whole thing over again with George Floyd. It is so sad because we didn’t get justice,” Georgia Ferrell said.

In September 2013, Ferrell was killed by then-Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer Randall Kerrick.

Mother of Jonathan Ferrell speaks out

Kerrick claimed self-defense and he was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The trial ended with a hung jury.

Kerrick resigned from the department and the city eventually settled a $2.25 million lawsuit with Ferrell’s family.

“In my mind, they’re at it again. They’re putting the victim on trial. It’s almost they’re charging the victim for being murdered,” said Georgia Ferrell.

Georgia Ferrell said she understands what the Floyd family has experienced, sitting in the courtroom day after day.

“What do you think they’re (Floyd family) going through with the closing arguments and waiting for a verdict?” she was asked.

“They’re like on pins and needles...on pins and needles, they’re praying, hoping they will get justice,” Georgia Ferrell answered.

Without what she believes was justice for her son, Georgia said she’s lost trust in the judicial process.

She believes race played a part in her son not getting a retrial.

“I don’t even want an officer at my house. If something would happen, we would handle it, we don’t need officers coming out because they kill us and nothing is done about it,” Georgia Ferrell said.

Georgia Ferrell said she is keeping her son’s memory alive through the foundation bearing his name which helps the youth in the Tallahassee, Fla., area.

