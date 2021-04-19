Good Question: Is same COVID-19 vaccine dosage given to everyone regardless of weight?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In this Good Question, we were asked about the actual dosage of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Pam writes: “Is the same amount of vaccine given to someone that weighs 100 pounds as a person who may weigh 150 to 200 pounds? Is the same amount of vaccine safe for each one?”
Good question.
We did some research and found that the same amount of vaccine is given to everyone, regardless of their weight.
Moderna’s instructions say to give everybody .5 milliliters for each dose.
For Pfizer, it says to give everyone .3 milliliters for each dose.
And for Johnson & Johnson, which is still on pause, the instructions are to give every person .5 milliliters of the vaccine.
The only thing that may change depending on somebody’s weight is the length of the needle.
That’s the way it works with all vaccines, according to the CDC.
Its guidance shows the needle lengths usually start changing once you turn 19.
They’re about one inch for anyone up to 152 pounds.
For men between 152 and 260, and women between 152 and 200, the length can be between one and 1 1/2 inches.
And then for men who weigh more than 260 and women who weigh more than 200 pounds, the needs to be 1 1/2 inches.
