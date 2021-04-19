Frost and freeze issues later this week with widespread rain likely for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature mostly clear skie, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty rain showers possible.
Tuesday afternoon will remain mild with high temperatures in the mid-70s around Charlotte and Piedmont with lower 60s in the mountains.
A cold front will move across the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday with cooler temperatures being felt for the second half of the workweek.
Wednesday will be mild and breezy with high temperatures around 70 degrees. A stray shower is possible at best.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday mornings to highlight cold morning temperatures in the mid-30s for Charlotte and the Piedmont to 20s in the mountains.
This will lead to frost and freeze issues for the WBTV viewing area, so make plans to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation.
Thursday and Friday afternoon will feature cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on average.
Another First Alert has been issued for Saturday as our next best chance for widespread rain looks to develop.
The best timeframe for rain looks to be Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, which will likely have impacts on any outdoor activities.
A few thunderstorms may develop as well. Saturday afternoon high temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s.
More sunshine returns for Sunday and early next week with high temperatures warming back into the lower 70s.
So far, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has received 0.41″ of rain for the month of April, which is over one-inch below normal.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
