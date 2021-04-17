Rain chances stay minimal for the week ahead with seasonable temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with Sunday morning low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s across the Piedmont to mid-30s in the NC mountains.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Clouds look to increase for Sunday night with a few sprinkles possible as overnight low temperatures cool to around 50 degrees by daybreak Monday.
Monday will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
A cold front will approach the region late Tuesday and move across the Carolinas by early Wednesday bringing the chance for a few spotty rain showers.
Temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s for Tuesday with lower 70s for Wednesday.
Thursday will be our coolest day of the week with morning low temperatures starting off in the upper 30s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Friday morning will start off in the upper 30s once again, with some patchy frost possible with pleasant afternoon temperatures warming to around 70 degrees.
Some weather data hints at a better chance for more widespread rain for next Saturday, yet confidence is still low with regard to rain next weekend.
Temperatures look to remain around 70 degrees for next weekend.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
