Multiple shootings, fights lead to Press Box Bar & Grille ABC permit suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After multiple shootings and fights, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has suspended Press Box Bar and Grille’s liquor license. The bar will no longer be able to sell, unfortified wine, wine and malt beverages.
The order was issued April 16. An affidavit lists a shooting on March 27 as the first instance leading up to the suspension.
Another shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. April 9. A man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to documents, about seven officers had to move patrons away from the wounded man so Medic could get to him.
Several of the patrons were intoxicated and yelling at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and refused to move. Documents say the bar’s security personnel “showed no regard for the crime scene nor the safety of the CMPD officers.”
One of the responding officers alleged in an affidavit that security told CMPD to “back off” and they would handle the situation.
At the time, all officers on scene had to work to control the crowd and no one could secure the crime scene. Soon after, a fight broke out and Officer C. Dotterer was punched in the face. The patron tried to punch her again but was restrained, yelling “I don’t give a f*** who you is.”
Another patron started to yell “I’m bout to set this b**** off, I’m gon’ light this place up” after refusing to leave the scene.
Another person climbed into an ambulance, then yelled, “I’mma hurt y’all” to officers. He tried to tackle Officer K. Brown and broke their nose with a headbutt.
Officials allege Press Box’s operation “is a drain on CMPD resources as multiple officers must respond to the business to assist with violent acts.”
“I personally believe The Press Box Bar & Grill to be one of the worst nighttime bar establishments that leads to crime,” Brown wrote in an affidavit. “The parkin lot is constantly full of intoxicated subjects in large crowds, which often lead to physical violence either through assaults or gun violence as seen above, or intoxicated subjects operating motor vehicles.”
