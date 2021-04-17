Cool temperatures for your Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a bit more cloud cover compared to yesterday. Rain will still be hard to come by though. There’s not much more than a 20% chance this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be a tad milder than today. Highs will be in the low 70s and rain chances will be even lower.
The week ahead looks quiet. Rain chances will be no better than 10% on any day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday will be a little cooler. Lows will begin in the upper 30s in the Charlotte area but could be closer to freezing in the mountains and foothills. We will be on the lookout for the possibility of frost Thursday morning and possibly again on Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s.
By Friday, we will be back to the low 70s for highs. At least one model is bringing in a chance for rain next Saturday. We need it - but we’ll see if the system holds together through the week.
Make it a great weekend! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
