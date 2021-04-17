CMPD investigates domestic-related homicide in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are questioning a woman at CMPD headquarters after her boyfriend was shot and killed in West Charlotte Friday night.
Police say at about 10:30 p.m. they responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street, which is just off Old Steele Creek Road in West Charlotte. Police were called to assist MEDIC. When officers arrived, they say a man was suffering from gunshot wounds. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital where he later died.
Police believe the shooting happened during a domestic dispute at the house. They brought the victim’s girlfriend to CMPD headquarters for questioning.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
If you have information about the homicide, police ask that you call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600
