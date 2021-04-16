Weekend starts out cool with low-end rain chance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening hours.
Friday’s high temperatures will stay slightly below average today, only topping out in the upper 60s - possibly hitting 70° in Charlotte before sunset. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s by early Saturday morning.
Look for more clouds tonight as a little disturbance creeps into the Carolinas from the west. As a result, mostly cloudy skies will limit sunshine and will keep temperatures on the cool side for the first half of the weekend.
A few passing showers will drift through the WBTV viewing area Saturday afternoon, but no sizable rain is expected.
High temperatures will stick around the mid 60s.
Sunday is decidedly the warmer and brighter day of the weekend as clouds will break-up during the second half of the day.
The return of high pressure to region will give way to temperatures in the lower 70s Sunday and Monday under a mix of sun and clouds.
At this time, the dry trend that kicks off Sunday appears to roll on through end of the workweek.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
