Three in custody after shooting new Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting near Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. that took place Friday evening.
The shooting took place near Lancaster Avenue. There was no active shooter situation on campus, and no lockdown was put in place.
The university did, however, send out an alert for the suspects.
Officers pulled over one of the suspect’s cars off Charlotte Avenue and arrested two people. A K9 search was then started for a third suspect. They were found a few minutes later.
According to police, all suspects are now in custody.
No other details were released.
