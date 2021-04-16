One arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought following fatal Gaston Co. shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One was has been arrested, and another is on the run for their involvement in a deadly shooting in Gaston County.
On Monday, police arrested 36-year-old Marvin Christopher Neal and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Lee Moore on April 14.
An arrest warrant is also out for Donald Christopher Wheeling, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is facing charges of first-degree murder.
Wheeling has not been found. People are urged to call 911 if they see Wheeling.
On April 14, a person died in the hospital after a shooting on W.H. Riser Road near Long Shoals Road.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m.
The Gaston County Police Department arrived on scene and located the victim, identified as Moore.
Moore was suffering from a gunshot wound, so community policing officers attempted life-saving measures until Gaston Emergency Medical Services arrived.
Moore was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Later, Moore passed away as a result of the injuries.
The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of suspect(s) involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.
This is an on-going and evolving investigation. Due to the nature of this investigation, officials say no further information can be released at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.