Novant accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine availability in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is accepting walk-ins at their COPVID-19 vaccine availability in Charlotte this weekend.
There are around 1,000 open appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at Novant Health Medical Group - East Meck on 6070 East Independence Boulevard.
The availability is happening Saturday, April 17 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Available appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone who is 16 years and older.
Novant officials say you do not have to be a Novant Health patient to make an appointment.
How to schedule:
- If you have a MyChart account, appointment availability can be accessed under Visits à Schedule an appointment.
- NOTE: MyChart is the best way to schedule an appointment. Anyone can create a MyChart account by visiting MyNovant.Org.
- If you do not have a MyChart account, you can schedule at GetVaccinated.org.
