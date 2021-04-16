‘No one deserved that:’ family member of transgender woman killed in Charlotte calls for acceptance, equality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two transgender women were killed in the past two weeks, both families are grieving and frustrated that their lives were taken.
The first homicide happened at the Quality Inn off Queen City Drive on April 4. The woman, in this case, was identified as 29-year-old Jaida Peterson.
The second was reported April 15 at the Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street. Police identified the woman as 28-year-old Remy Fennell.
Two men are behind bars and charged in connection to both women’s murders. Dontarius Long and Joel Brewer were arrested in Union County on April 16.
“I can tell you that our investigation has advanced to the point where I feel confident there is no one else at large who is apart of this. These two individuals and these two individuals alone are responsible for Jaida and Remy’s murder,” said CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum.
Friends and family describe Fennell as bold and loveable. She was a well-known hairstylist known as Remy Kreations.
“She was a very bold person, very outspoken. She was also loveable, everybody loved her in the community in Virginia,” said Barbara Prescott, Fennell’s godsister.
Fennell moved from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia to pursue doing hair in North Carolina. Prescott says you could tell a Remy style from a mile away, and she pushed her to take her talents to Atlanta.
“She wanted to make her dreams come true, she wanted to own her own shop, she even had her own products that she was trying to come up with,” Prescott said.
Police say both women were involved in sex work. Prescott says that’s not how they should be remembered.
“That’s not who she was at all and I’m pretty sure that’s not who the other woman was either,” Prescott said.
Officers say no other individuals are believed to have been involved and have not yet said if this is a hate crime.
“Everyone wants to be accepted you know what I’m saying? And nobody’s understanding that the LGBT community is our community as well,” Prescott said.
Family and friends are having a candlelight vigil Saturday night in Hampton, Virginia to remember and honor Remy Fennell.
