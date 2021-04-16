Myrtle Beach man accused of trafficking two teenage girls for sex in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina man is facing multiple child sex crime charges including trafficking two teenage girls following his arrest in Brunswick County.
Brett Nathanial Kennedy, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of human trafficking a child victim, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to arrest warrants, Kennedy did “knowingly recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, or obtain” two 14-year-old girls for the purpose of holding them in involuntary or sexual servitude. Kennedy also is accused of encouraging the victims to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, the warrants state.
The alleged offenses occurred between April 7-8.
We’ve reached out to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office seeking more details about the case and will update this report when that information is provided.
He’s currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
