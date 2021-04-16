Man arrested for 2018 Charlotte murder while driving 18-wheeler through Mississippi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for the 2018 Charlotte murder of Preston Nicholson while driving an 18-wheeler through Mississippi this week.
CMPD detectives charged 45-year-old Mortez Hurse II for the murder of Preston Nicholson.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Hurse as a suspect in this case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On April 15, 2021, Hurse was arrested by the Meridian Police Department (Mississippi) with the assistance of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Mississippi arrested Hurse, on Interstate 20/59 at the 29th Avenue exit after being told there was an individual travelling in an 18-wheeler, who was a suspect in a homicide in Mecklenburg County.
Deputies also said they found illegal narcotics inside Hurse’s truck. Hurse was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.
Hurse will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date and charged with Murder.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
