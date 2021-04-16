Man accused of pushing woman to ground, sexually assaulting her in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of pushing a woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her in Charlotte.
CMPD detectives charged Aljaquan Hugue with attempted second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of sexual battery.
Police say the victim stated she was walking on East Trade Street when she was pushed to the ground by Hugue on Friday around 6 a.m.
The victim alleged that Hugue then proceeded to sexually assault her. The victim said she screamed for help which several nearby G4S officers heard.
Hugue fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after by the G4S officers. Hugue, was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged.
Anyone with information about this incident can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
