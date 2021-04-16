A little cool the next couple of days, with a little bit of rain Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine early today will gradually give way to more clouds as the day wears on and afternoon readings will only get back to the upper 60s, a little below average for mid-April.
Cloud cover will thicken tonight but there’s no chance for rain, so you’ll be OK if you’re headed out with evening plans. Overnight lows will fall back to the chilly 40s in most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
Looking ahead, Saturday will bring lots of clouds a perhaps a couple of spotty, light showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain may briefly interrupt some outdoor plans, but the chance is no more than 30% at any one time.
As for temperatures, Saturday will be on the cool side, with highs only in the middle 60s before rebounding to the lower 70s with more sunshine in the forecast on Sunday.
Warm 70s and mainly dry conditions will hold early next week as well.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
