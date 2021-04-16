Cloudy and cooler start to the weekend, with a few late day sprinkles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight into early Saturday, as temperatures cool into the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Saturday will be a cool and cloudy day, with a few light rain showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s across the piedmont, with lower 50s for the mountains. Rain does not look to amount to much, due to a lack of moisture over the region.
Saturday night will stay mostly cloudy and chilly, with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight low temperatures look to cool back into the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday looks to feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures warming back into the lower 70s.
Seasonable temperatures look to continue for next week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Low temperatures will generally be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s, Monday through Wednesday. A few rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday, as a cold front moves through the region, yet rain looks to be sparse overall.
Temperatures briefly cool back into the upper 60s for Thursday, with high temperatures back around 70 degrees for Friday.
Some weather data shows the chance for more widespread rain potential for the weekend of Saturday, the 24th, yet that is still uncertain at this time.
So far the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has received 0.41″ of rain for the month of April, which is over one-inch below normal.
With the lack of rain, pollen looks to continue to coat everything outdoors, with high tree pollen counts continuing into next week. According to a local allergist group in Charlotte, the top allergens include: oak, pine, birch, cedar, and grass.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
