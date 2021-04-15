74-year-old grandmother sues Oklahoma City police after she claims officers broke her arm

At one point during the video, she asked officers to not shoot her 43-year-old son because he suffered from bipolar depression and told them multiple times that he did not have a gun. In the footage, as they detained her, she complains about having a heart condition and one of the officers is overheard saying, “I don’t care.” When they put the handcuffs on her and pulled her from her arms, she screamed and said they were hurting her. Police then brought Jones outside and held her in the patrol car for almost an hour.