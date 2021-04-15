Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening in Charlotte Thursday

The Poor People’s Campaign is hosting a walk-up vaccine clinic Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Midwood International & Cultural Center. (Source: West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Poor People’s Campaign is hosting a walk-up vaccine clinic Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Midwood International & Cultural Center.

People interested were also able to pre-register for the clinic or pre-register to volunteer for the day. Details below on location.

  • Thursday, April 15, 2021
  • 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • 1817 Central Avenue
  • Charlotte, NC 28205

Resource: Vaccination clinic will be held at the International House. You can pre-register for clinic or pre-register to...

Posted by West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Call 980-314-7600 for transportation request. For general questions, call 631-943-2189. 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine.

