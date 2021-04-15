Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening in Charlotte Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Poor People’s Campaign is hosting a walk-up vaccine clinic Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Midwood International & Cultural Center.
People interested were also able to pre-register for the clinic or pre-register to volunteer for the day. Details below on location.
- Thursday, April 15, 2021
- 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 1817 Central Avenue
- Charlotte, NC 28205
Call 980-314-7600 for transportation request. For general questions, call 631-943-2189. 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine.
