Two people killed in separate shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were killed overnight in separate Charlotte shootings.
The first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wilkinson Boulevard at Rosemont Street. Police say a man was shot and killed.
Around three hours later, a man was killed in a shooting at University City’s Sleep Inn on N. Tryon Street near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police say they were called to a disturbance call at the hotel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man with a gunshot wound in a room. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.
According to Google Maps, the homicide scenes are about 16 minutes apart.
Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.