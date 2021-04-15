These companies pay interns more than $8,000 a month

“There are still several employers paying their interns really competitive salaries — some even paying over $8,000 a month — and part of the reason they’re willing to pay really high salaries is they face a lot of competition when it comes to hiring great talent,” Amanda Stansell, an economic data scientist at Glassdoor, told CBS MoneyWatch. “Even in the midst of COVID-19, great talent is still great talent, and it’s hard to come by.”