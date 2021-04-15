Temperatures slide back over next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies, breezy, cooler, more seasonal temperatures are forecast today with afternoon readings in the lower 70s.
A gusty breeze today will slowly back down tonight with chilly overnight lows in the 40s. If the breeze knocks off, there may be a touch of frost across our mountain neighborhoods, where lows will back down into the lower 30s, something we’re monitoring.
Sunshine early on Friday will gradually give way to more clouds as the day wears on and afternoon readings will only get back to about 70°.
Looking ahead, Saturday will bring more clouds a perhaps a couple of spotty, light showers, followed by more sunshine on Sunday.
As for temperatures, the weekend looks to remain mild, if not a little on the cool side, with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday before rebounding to near 70° on Sunday.
Warm 70s and mainly dry conditions will hold early next week as well.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
