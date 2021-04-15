Rowan Chamber announces annual award winners

The gavel passed from 2020 Chair of the Board Gary Blabon (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center) to 2021 Chair of the Board Bob Honeycutt (F & M Bank). They each presented remarks about the Chamber’s recent accomplishments and top priorities for the coming year. Several Chamber Members were featured with video testimonials on what they value most about their Chamber Membership. Feedback was excellent on how well the Chamber handled pandemic communication to members and business recovery efforts.