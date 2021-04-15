Rock Hill mass shooting victim James Lewis to be laid to rest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A father of three killed in a York County mass shooting last week will be laid to rest Thursday.
James Lewis was one of six people killed at a home on Marshall Road in York County. Lewis’ work partner, Robert Shook, was also killed in the shooting. The two worked together at GSM Services, an air conditioning company, and were working at the time of the shooting.
Funeral services are set to begin at 10 a.m. for Lewis at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Watch live below.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their grandchildren - 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah - were also killed in the shooting.
Dozens of people came together Wednesday night to say goodbye Lewis, a man regarded as a kind and gentle soul.
People at Wednesday’s visitation said Lewis he was a good-hearted soul -- one that would give you the shirt off his back if you asked.
On April 7, Lewis and Shook went to the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie to do some repair work.
They were two of six people shot and killed when – investigators say – former NFL star Philip Adams opened fire.
The motive is still unclear, but heartbreak is apparent.
A celebration of life was held this past weekend in Rock Hill, to remember all six who were died.
A GoFundMe is set for the families of Lewis and Shook.
At last check, there has been more than $300,000 raised so far.
If you would like to donate, the official pages will say organized by GSM Services.
