Recommended pause on J&J vaccine affecting providers differently

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is impacting vaccine providers in different ways.
Larger health departments and hospital systems have enough Moderna and Pfizer supply to offer as an alternative this week, but that’s not the case for smaller clinics and pharmacies.
Mecklenburg County Public Health is working with its enrolled vaccine providers to transfer doses of Pfizer and Moderna to help them out this week so they won’t have to cancel appointments.
But pharmacies outside of that enrolled list are on their own, and in some cases left with no choice but to turn patients away.
Oakhurst Pharmacy in east Charlotte got its first allotment of the vaccine last Friday from a program through the federal government.
It happened to be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, much to the excitement of his customers.
The pharmacy gave out about a dozen shots before the CDC and FDA recommended a pause.
After the announcement, they started cancelling all future appointments.
By comparison, the Mecklenburg County health department was able to switch appointments for their clinics to other brands of the vaccine.
“Our supply of Pfizer and Moderna for this week allows us to be able to do that and still hold all of the events,” Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said.
Greg Deese with Oakhurst Pharmacy says he had to make phone calls to his patients signed up for the shot this week.
“It’s been a little awkward because people ask do you have the other one?” he said. “What I’d like to say is yes I have it, but what I have to say instead is tell them I hope to get the other one if I can’t use the J&J. I have to wait this out.”
Deese says he will be looking into whether he can become an enrolled provider with the county so that he could get doses transferred to him.
Meanwhile, he’s waiting for the FDA and CDC to make a decision.
The good news is the Johnson and Johnson shot does not have as stringent of storage requirements and it has a longer shelf life.
From the time it arrives it usually expires within about three months.
Deese says his doses expire on June 23, so he is hoping this pause will end before that point.
