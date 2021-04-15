Police shut down Summit neighborhood, remove Pentland family amidst protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has shut down access to a Northeast neighborhood after peaceful protests have turned disruptive.
Around 8:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the home of Jonathan Pentland after receiving reports that it had been vandalized.
Pentland is accused of confronting a Black man who was walking on the sidewalk outside of his home. He has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Officials say the family has been removed from the home by law enforcement and transported to another location.
Due to the criminal activity, RCSD has closed access to the street where the home resides and surrounding streets except to residents.
The public is urged to stay away from the area.
