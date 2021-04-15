Newest edition of Cabarrus County Destination Guide now available

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“From brand new small businesses to longtime signature attractions, we value each and every one of our hospitality partners and are excited to showcase all of the wonderful offerings in Cabarrus County with the Destination Guide,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter.
The 2021-22 Cabarrus County, NC Destination Discovery Guide features listings for places to dine, shop and explore. Packed with information and inspiration for experiencing the destination, its pages highlight each municipality, and the inside cover serves as a tear-out keepsake page for remembering every adventure in Cabarrus County.
Helpful for visitors and residents alike, this free resource is available at the Cabarrus County Visitor Center as well as at major attractions, participating restaurants, and all hotels in Cabarrus County. The digital version is also available online for convenient access on the go at VisitCabarrus.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.