Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for Hall induction

FILE - A picture of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is played at a memorial for Bryant in front of Staples Center Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. (Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)