Loris woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris woman pleaded guilty in a 2020 DUI crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.
According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 24-year-old Heather Boyd pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony driving under the influence resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Boyd was sentenced to four years on the felony DUI with death, and 12 years suspended to six years in prison and four years’ probation on the felony DUI with great bodily injury, according to the solicitor’s office.
The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 10 years and she must serve 85% because the felony DUI with death is a violent and most serious offense that carries a sentence of one to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.
The crash occurred on Jan. 9, 2020, on Secondary Highway 66 near Loris, when a vehicle driven by Boyd crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Boyd’s 3-year-old daughter died in the crash and two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured, a press release stated.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.