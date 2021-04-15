Homeowner shoots suspect in reported home invasion in N.C.

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner shot a suspect during a reported home invasion in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The incident happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View. Officials confirmed the suspect in the home invasion was shot by a homeowner, but did not offer further details.
There is no word on the suspect’s condition and no names have been released.
No more information about the case has been made public.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become public.
