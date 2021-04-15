City of Gastonia ready for opening day at Fuse District Stadium

GASTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Gastonia officially cut the ribbon to Fuse District Stadium on East Franklin Street Thursday.
For the last 18 months, the nearly $22 million-dollar facility has been under construction. Thursday’s ceremony marked the transfer of the park’s management to Velocity Companies, Inc.
The ballpark will be home to the Gastonia Honey Hunters, the newest minor league baseball team in the Atlantic League. Opening day at the park is May 27.
“Today we celebrate another milestone event as we sprint toward opening day,” Team Owner and CEO, Brandon Bellamy said.
The Fuse District Stadium is the start of what the city calls Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment or Fuse District. It is a revitalization effort to connect the area to downtown Gastonia.
“This whole area was undeveloped, starving for attention. Some even called it an eyesore,” Gastonia mayor Eddie Reid said. “It is my sincere hope that future generations will come here and experience unity in our community.”
S & K Automotive sits across the street from the ballpark. Mechanic Matt Green says he remembers what used to be there before construction began in 2019.
“The hotel was dirty, rundown. A lot of drug activity,” Green said. “If you go on the other side of Gastonia, everything is nice. Everything’s been renovated. So, it’s time for this side of town to get something better.”
