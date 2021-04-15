Chilly mornings and mild afternoons, with a few rain showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few light rain showers will be possible into the early afternoon, before clearing skies develop from west to east later today and tonight.
Our Thursday afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 70s, with breezy conditions. The NC mountains will stay cooler today, with highs in the 50s, with gusty winds possible.
Mostly clear skies develop tonight, with chilly temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will be in in the lower 40s across the piedmont, with 30s expected for the mountains. Depending on whether the wind diminishes enough, some frost could develop in the mountain valleys by Friday morning.
Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. The NC mountains can expect high temperatures only in the mid-50s.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday night into early Saturday, as temperatures cool into the 40s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be a cooler day under mostly cloudy skies, with some scattered, late day rain showers. Saturday high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s across the piedmont, with lower 50s for the mountains.
The best timing for rain looks to be in the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday.
Drier conditions are expected for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures back around 70 degrees.
Seasonable temperatures look to continue for next week, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Low temperatures will generally be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s, Monday through Wednesday.
A few rain showers will be possible at times, yet no widespread, soaking rain is expected overall.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
