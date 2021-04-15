Charlotte bartender charged after impaired patron gets seriously hurt in crash after leaving bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte bartender has been criminally charged after an impaired patron left the bar and got seriously hurt in a car crash.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with serious injuries on Crowell Dairy Road near Old Dutch Road on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
As a result of the investigation, ALE was contacted to further assist due to the suspected involvement of alcohol in the collision. ALE special agents began to re-trace the suspect driver’s actions that night to find where she became intoxicated.
Through the course of the investigation, special agents determined the driver got alcohol and was intoxicated at Beantown Tavern on Matthews Station Street in Matthews, right before the crash.
According to documents obtained in a search warrant, the patron’s blood alcohol content was .22, nearly three times the legal limit.
The server, 32-year-old Chelsea Marie Mullis, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person. Mullis is due in Mecklenburg County District Court in May.
In addition to the criminal charges, ALE special agents identified Beantown Tavern was in violation of numerous other administrative rules, such as, employees performing services after consuming alcohol, intoxication by permittee and allowing intoxicated patrons to consume alcohol on the premises.
On April 13, 2021, a violation report was submitted to the ABC Commission. Violation reports can result in a fine, suspension or revocation of a business’ ABC permits.
“Every retailer who sells alcohol has the ability and responsibility to refuse the sale to an impaired person,” said Omar Qureshi, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Harrisburg district. “State law protects employees for the refusal and it could save a life.”
The crash investigation is ongoing with SHP and the driver was later charged with DWI.
