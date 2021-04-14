19-year-old accused of taking 13-year-old from Salisbury to Myrtle Beach

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman was arrested after Salisbury police say she took a 13-year-old from Salisbury to Myrtle Beach without permission from the teen’s guardians.
The investigation began on Tuesday when detectives with the Salisbury Police Department got information about the 13-year-old leaving North Carolina without their guardian’s permission. Investigators soon determined the juvenile left the state and travelled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with 19-year-old Ann Marie Brooks.
An arrest warrant was then obtained for Brooks on one charge of abduction of children.
Detectives from Salisbury and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who were able to take custody of the 13-year-old in Myrtle Beach.
SLED arrested Brooks for the outstanding warrant and released the juvenile to DSS.
No further information has been released.
