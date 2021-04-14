Woman gets J&J shot minutes before ‘pause’ was announced, CDC says side effects are extremely rare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FDA and the CDC continue to say the severe blood clot side effect possibly linked to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is extremely rare.
There are six reported cases and more than 6.8 million American have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine so far.
But still, it’s making some people wonder if they will have severe side effects, like Madison Turner.
Turner had an appointment on Tuesday morning.
After she got the vaccine, she checked her phone and saw the news announcing the FDA and the CDC “paused” the use of the vaccine just after it went into her arm.
What was supposed to the moment of relief quickly turned into her having a lot of questions.
“I mean that first moment I was ‘what are the chances?’ If this came 4 or 5 minutes earlier I could have been like ‘I don’t know,’” said Turner. “A little shocking of information to get.”
She’s feeling fine and said after reading how truly rare the severe blood clot side effect is...she would do it the same way all over again.
“I mean now I know what to be aware of. They say it’s between 6 and 13 days if symptoms show, but there’s nothing I can do now. I’m happy to be vaccinated,” Turner said.
Six women out of more than 6.8 million people reported a severe blood clot after getting the J & J one dose vaccine.
“I’d still get it again if Johnson and Johnson was the only one available to me,” Turner said. “I was happy to be one and done. I think do you research and know what is in each one and just do the pros and cons that way.”
The FDA says if you recently got the vaccine, you should monitor for any severe symptoms like a severe headache that won’t go away or any arm or leg pain. If that’s the case you should immediately talk to a doctor.
If you had the vaccine more than two weeks ago, health officials say you should be in the clear.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.