Warrants allege former teacher, coach engaged in sex acts with children under his care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Arrest warrants obtained by WECT on Tuesday provide more details on the alleged sexual abuse of two 16-year-old girls by former New Hanover County teacher and Hoggard High School volleyball coach Ronnie Strickland.
Strickland surrendered to police on Monday after he was accused of decades-old sex crimes against two students. He faces two counts of sexual activity by a custodian. He was later released from police custody after he was given an unsecured bond of $20,000.
Warrants claim both cases occurred while he “assumed the position of a parent” in the home where each alleged victim was living.
The first incident reportedly occurred in May of 1980, on the alleged victim’s 16th birthday. Strickland was 26 years old at the time, and warrants allege he had intercourse and also engaged in a sexual act with the alleged victim.
The second case of abuse stretches nearly a year, from August 1, 1983 to May 1, 1984, according to warrants. When the alleged sexual acts began in the second case, Strickland was 29 years old and the alleged victim was 16.
Strickland not only coached at Hoggard High School, but also at Roland Grise Middle School. He was also the director at Cape Fear Volleyball, a local travel volleyball club that has since changed hands and changed names.
Strickland was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, however, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said he waived his first appearance.
