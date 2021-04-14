VP Kamala Harris to make stop in N.C. next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Vice President of the United States will be making a stop in North Carolina next week.
According to the White House, Kamala Harris will travel to Greensboro and High Point on Monday, April 19.
Details on Harris’s visit will be announced at a later time.
This will be Harris’s first visit to North Carolina since becoming vice president.
She came to Charlotte in October to campaign and attend a voter mobilization event.
That same week, Harris urged Charlotte voters to cast their ballots early.
Harris then spoke with WBTV about the election and the rising coronavirus cases.
