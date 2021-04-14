VACCINE TEAM: Will my upcoming appointment to get the J&J vaccine be canceled ?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Vaccine Team has heard from several viewers scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
We don’t know how long the CDC and FDA will pause the giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but we know healthcare leaders advise you get the first vaccine you can.
A viewer asked: I have an appointment for the Johnson and Johnson shot next week. Will my appointment be canceled?
We asked Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore, a pharmacist and coordinating the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services vaccine plan, about whether or not those with appointments should cancel.
“We have asked our providers to reach out proactively to people who were scheduled for a J&J vaccine,” Moore said. “We’ve asked them to let them know what their individual options are or to come in and receive another vaccine.”
Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris already switched all the upcoming Johnson & Johnson mass vaccine clinics over to Moderna or Pfizer shots.
You just need to show up at your scheduled time.
You can also reach out to the healthcare provider or pharmacy you were scheduled and make a new appointment.
The great news is the supply of the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer come in a more abundant supply to handle the added patients.
The county had 85,000 doses Monday night and had two more shipments coming in Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We do anticipate that we have vaccine available for anyone who wishes to receive it,” Moore said.
