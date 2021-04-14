Showers and cooler temperatures on the way

By Leigh Brock | April 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:39 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a chance for showers through the evening and into the night.

The chance isn’t great, but it stands at about 30 percent.

If you do get a shower, don’t expect too much from it.

At very most, you may get about a quarter inch. Most of us will get less than that.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and cooler.

After a few days close to 80 degrees, we will hover close to 70 degrees for the next few days.

It won’t be chilly, by any means. You will likely notice a difference though.

The weekend will be even cooler. Highs reach the upper 60s on Saturday.

There is a 30 percent chance for a shower. Sunday should be dry with highs close to 70 percent.

We enter next week with more dry weather and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Overnight lows should manage to remain above freezing for the Charlotte area and points south.

The mountains and foothills could dip into the 30s Thursday night/ Friday morning so the frost possibility will be monitored.

Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

