Showers and cooler temperatures on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a chance for showers through the evening and into the night.
The chance isn’t great, but it stands at about 30 percent.
If you do get a shower, don’t expect too much from it.
At very most, you may get about a quarter inch. Most of us will get less than that.
Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and cooler.
After a few days close to 80 degrees, we will hover close to 70 degrees for the next few days.
It won’t be chilly, by any means. You will likely notice a difference though.
The weekend will be even cooler. Highs reach the upper 60s on Saturday.
There is a 30 percent chance for a shower. Sunday should be dry with highs close to 70 percent.
We enter next week with more dry weather and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Overnight lows should manage to remain above freezing for the Charlotte area and points south.
The mountains and foothills could dip into the 30s Thursday night/ Friday morning so the frost possibility will be monitored.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
