Saturday event in Rowan County to help homeless veterans

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Proceeds from a car and bike show in Rowan County on Saturday will be used to help homeless veterans, according to organizers.
The event is from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Samuel C. Hart American Legion Post, 5865 S. Main Street in Salisbury.
Trophies will be presented for both car and bike categories in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There is a $10.00 entry fee, though the fee is waived for veterans. Voting to be done by the public.
There will be food, including hamburger plates and hot dog plates and desserts available for sale.
A DJ will be playing oldies and raffle tickets will be sold for items and gift cards. There will also be a silent auction.
The rain date for the event is the next Saturday, April 24.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.