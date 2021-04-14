$40,000 reward offered for information on deaths of three N.C. women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI and police have increased the reward for information related to the death of three women in Lumberton in 2017.
A $40,000 reward has been offered for leads that help investigators determine the circumstances leading to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine.
The bodies of those women were found within a four-block radius along East 5th and East 9th streets in Lumberton between April 18, 2017 and June 3, 2017.
- Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton on April 18, 2017.
- Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton on the same day, April 18, 2017.
- Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a house on East 8th Street in Lumberton on June 3, 2017.
Detectives, special agents, and other law enforcement personnel have conducted more than 400 interviews, followed hundreds of tips and developed many leads during this investigation, an FBI spokesperson said.
“While we continue to make progress, we want to remind the community how valuable your input can be,” the FBI said in a statement. “In many instances, information from the public can be the key piece to link together other evidence and solve a case.”
If you have information to help investigators determine what happened to these victims, call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100, or online at tips.fbi.gov.
