Rain is possible toward evening after temps reach low 80s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the rest of the afternoon, the big weather story will be the warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low 80s.
While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, the better chance will arrive this evening into the night. Rain totals shouldn’t be heavy. Most places won’t get more than a tenth to a quarter inch. Still, it might be enough to knock a little pollen out of the atmosphere.
Thursday and Friday will be cooler. The cold front that brings tonight’s showers will bring cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs will be close to 70° through Friday. Rain chances stay low.
The weekend brings another small chance for showers on Saturday. That doesn’t mean you should cancel your outdoor plans. It’ just a heads up that you may run into one as you’re out and about. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and the low 70s Sunday.
Next week doesn’t bring many more rain chances. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
