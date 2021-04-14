Person dies in hospital after shooting just after midnight in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff | April 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in the hospital after a shooting just after midnight in Gaston County.

The incident happened in the area of W. H. Kiser Road near Long Shoals Road on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m.

The Gaston County Police Department arrived on scene and located the victim, Michael Lee Moore.

Moore was suffering from a gunshot wound, so community policing officers attempted life saving measures until Gaston Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Moore was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Later, Moore passed away as a result of the injuries.

The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of suspect(s) involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.

This is an on-going and evolving investigation. Due to the nature of this investigation, officials say no further information can be released at this time.

