One last warm day today followed by a little rain tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re tracking a cold front to our west this morning that will cross the Carolinas tonight.
In advance of it, we’ll enjoy another unseasonably warm day with sunshine that will gradually give way to more clouds this afternoon followed by a shower chance late in the day and tonight. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will jump into the lower 80s one more time.
Model guidance suggests there won’t be an abundance of moisture with this system over the Carolinas, and so rainfall amount will tend to be on the light side and there’s little risk for any severe weather.
The bulk of tonight’s rain will push off to the east by daybreak Thursday with lows in the middle 50s.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler, more seasonal temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures around 70° with overnight lows in the chilly 40s.
Looking ahead, Saturday may bring a couple of showers, though a washout seems highly unlikely, followed by more sunshine on Sunday. As for temperatures, the weekend looks to remain mild, if not a little on the cool side, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday before rebounding to near 70° on Sunday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
