Morganton elementary schools placed on ‘soft lockdown’ during search for ‘dangerous’ man

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County deputies are looking for a man believed to be responsible for setting several fires on a vacant property and then pointing a gun at a person.
Two Morganton elementary schools were placed on a soft lockdown during the search for the man.
Craig Herman Lytle, 46, is considered by deputies to be “dangerous.”
A deputy was called to Powerhouse Road in Morganton around 11 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a trespasser.
A person told deputies that Lytle has been on his property and pointed a gun at him.
While at the scene, the deputy saw smoke coming from an adjacent vacant property.
The man said that Lytle took off toward the property with the smoke.
The deputy found several fires that had been set on the vacant property and no one was there.
Lytle is considered a person of interest in setting these fires. Deputies say he is known to carry a firearm and is considered dangerous.
Lytle is also wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in unrelated matters.
W. A. Young and Glen Alpine Elementary schools were placed on a soft lockdown while the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Glen Alpine Police Department were looking for Lytle.
Lytle has not yet been located. He is described as a white male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 196 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information of Lytle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
