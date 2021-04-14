Max Homa will defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship

Press release provided by the Wells Fargo Championship
Charlotte, NC,— Today tournament officials announced a strong list of players that includes past champions, major champions and a collection of individuals ranked among the top 30 in the world who are currently committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for May 3-9 at Quail Hollow Club.
Max Homa will defend his 2019 title since the 2020 edition of Charlotte’s PGA TOUR event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Homa will be joined by two-time Wells Fargo champion Rory McIlroy (10,15), Brian Harman (17), James Hahn (16), J.B. Holmes (14), Lucas Glover (11) and Sean O’Hair (09).
Eight players currently ranked among the top 30 in the world have pledged to come to Charlotte and include No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Reed, No. 9 and Charlotte resident Webb Simpson, No. 13 McIlroy, No. 20 Sungjae Im, No. 24 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 25 Matthew Wolff.
Thirteen major championship winners, who own a total of 18 titles across The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship are currently in the field. This group includes McIlroy, a four-time major champion and two-time Master’s champion Bubba Watson. This twosome is joined by Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink, Glover, Charlotte native Davis Love III, Francisco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Simpson, Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, and Gary Woodland.
Masters Tournament runner-up and Wake Forest graduate Will Zalatoris has accepted a sponsor exemption and will play in his first Wells Fargo Championship.
Players have until 5:00 p.m. ET Friday, April 30 to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship and can withdraw at any time from the field of 156 players.
“With just under 20 days remaining until tournament week, this is a wonderful group of players who are committed to coming back to the Wells Fargo Championship,” said Gary Sobba, Wells Fargo Championship Tournament Director. “We certainly will get more players in the coming weeks, but this is an excellent start.”
