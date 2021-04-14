Man charged with child abuse after young daughter found naked outside apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Salisbury was charged with child abuse after his young daughter was found wandering naked outside of an apartment building.
David Lynn Stewart Jr., 33, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Tuesday.
According to the report, the property manager of 306 N. Jackson St. was visiting tenants in an apartment building. As he walked door to door, he saw a child walking around without any clothes. The child was estimated to be 5-6 years old.
When the property manager knocked on the door where the child lived, a woman answered and immediately ran away.
When police arrived, they say Stewart answered the door and claimed the woman was supposed to be watching the child while he was sleeping. Stewart, who is the father of the child, was then charged. DSS was also notified.
