Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past short-handed Hornets 101-93
By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | April 13, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 101-93 win Tuesday night against a Charlotte Hornets team missing five of its six top scorers.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Andre Drummond chipped in with 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 19 points. Caleb Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets had 43.4% shooting.

