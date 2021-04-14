Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past short-handed Hornets 101-93

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 101-93 win Tuesday night against a Charlotte Hornets team missing five of its six top scorers.
Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Andre Drummond chipped in with 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record.
Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 19 points. Caleb Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hornets had 43.4% shooting.
